Miller receives Guardian of Small Business Award

The state’s major small business organization, the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB, recently presented Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (Winona) with the prestigious Guardian of Small Business Award.

“There are more than 500,000 small businesses across the state that are the backbone of our local economies, and as a member of the Minnesota Senate, helping these businesses grow and prosper is always a priority,” Miller said. “I’m honored to receive the prestigious Guardian of Small Business award.”

“As a small business owner himself, Senator Miller understands first-hand the challenges that Main Street is facing right now,” said John Reynolds, NFIB Minnesota State Director. “Now more than ever, small business needs strong advocates in the Minnesota Legislature, and they have one in Jeremy Miller. Thanks to Miller’s leadership this year, small employers across the state were spared from painful tax hikes and expensive government mandates.”

Miller earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award with a 100% score on the NFIB Minnesota Voting Record for 2021-22.

The Guardian of Small Business Award is reserved for legislators who vote consistently with small business on the key issues identified by small business owners. Minnesota lawmakers who voted with small business on key issues 80% or more of the time during the 2021-22 legislative session earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award.

Lawmakers are informed prior to Key Votes of consensus positions developed through NFIB's one member, one vote policy and asked to support the priorities of small business with their vote. Key Votes are recorded in the biennial NFIB Minnesota Voting Record and distributed to the more than 10,000 small businesses that belong to NFIB here.