Miller sworn in as Minnesota State Senator for fifth time

St. Paul, MN -- Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) once again took the oath of office as a Minnesota State Senator when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session on Tuesday. Miller is serving his fifth term in the Senate.

“It’s truly an honor to serve the great folks of southeastern Minnesota in the Senate,” Miller said. “My approach this year will be the same as it’s been the last 12 years: listen and work together to get good things done for the people of our great state.

“My priorities for the session include returning the state’s massive budget surplus to taxpayers with permanent, ongoing tax relief that puts more money in people’s pockets every paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year. I have also introduced a stand-alone bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Another priority of mine is to support nursing homes and disability service providers. I am looking forward to a great session.”

Miller encourages constituents to ask questions, provide feedback, and offer ideas. He can be reached by email at sen.jeremy.miller@senate.mn; by phone at 651-296-5649; or his capitol office at 2215 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave, St. Paul.

Miller has been appointed to serve on the Taxes Committee and the Committee on Rules and Administration. He represents Senate District 26, which includes communities in Fillmore, Houston, Mower, and Winona counties.

IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Winona's Little Warriors in 2022 Little Warriors Drumline Little Warriors Drumline Little Warriors Drumline Upside down Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona's Little Warriors Winona’s Little Warriors celebrate Christmas Andre Bailey leads Winona's Little Warriors during their practice Winona's Little Warriors perform during their practice Winona's Little Warriors Drumline performs at riverboat docking