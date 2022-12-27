 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miller to introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security

When the new legislative session begins in January, State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said he will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits.

Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.

Miller has been working to eliminate this tax for several years. During the 2022 legislative session, under Miller's leadership, the Senate passed a bipartisan tax bill that included the full elimination of the Social Security income tax. Unfortunately, it was not supported by House leadership or the governor. 

“The state of Minnesota has a staggering $17 billion budget surplus, but many Minnesotans are still under the pressure of soaring inflation. Senior citizens – many of whom are on fixed incomes – are especially feeling the strain,” Miller said. “We are 1 of only 12 remaining states that still tax Social Security benefits. With a massive budget surplus, the legislature has the ability to pass a tax bill early in the 2023 legislative session to provide much-deserved relief to Minnesotans, including the full elimination of state income taxes on Social Security benefits.” 

About Social Security income taxes:

• Minnesota is one of only 12 states that tax Social Security benefits.

• Kiplinger Magazine notes that Minnesota is “not tax-friendly” for retirees.

• None of the states that border us — Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and South Dakota — tax Social Security benefits.

Millions of Social Security recipients will get a 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. It's the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in about 40 years. That's a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it's tempered by the fact that it's fueled by record high inflation that's raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment means the average retired worker will get more than $140 a month, according to estimates released Thursday by the Social Security Administration. About 70 million people — including retirees, disabled veterans and children — receive Social Security benefits. This will be the biggest increase in benefits that Baby Boomers have ever seen.

Jeremy Miller

Miller
