Miller to introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security

When the new legislative session begins in January, State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said he will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits.

Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.

Miller has been working to eliminate this tax for several years. During the 2022 legislative session, under Miller's leadership, the Senate passed a bipartisan tax bill that included the full elimination of the Social Security income tax. Unfortunately, it was not supported by House leadership or the governor.

“The state of Minnesota has a staggering $17 billion budget surplus, but many Minnesotans are still under the pressure of soaring inflation. Senior citizens – many of whom are on fixed incomes – are especially feeling the strain,” Miller said. “We are 1 of only 12 remaining states that still tax Social Security benefits. With a massive budget surplus, the legislature has the ability to pass a tax bill early in the 2023 legislative session to provide much-deserved relief to Minnesotans, including the full elimination of state income taxes on Social Security benefits.”

About Social Security income taxes:

• Minnesota is one of only 12 states that tax Social Security benefits.

• Kiplinger Magazine notes that Minnesota is “not tax-friendly” for retirees.

• None of the states that border us — Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and South Dakota — tax Social Security benefits.

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s 1951: La Crosse Central High School 1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets 1954: Triangle Cafe 1954: Estell Tall Fashions 1954: Howards Clothes 1954: Crescent Jewelers 1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop 1954: YMCA basketball 1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire 1955: La Crosse Beauty School 1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse 1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly 1957: Kroger 1957: Jackson Plaza 1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement 1958: 1st National Bank 1958: State Bank of La Crosse 1958: Heat exchanger plant 1958: American Legion parade