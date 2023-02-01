Miller to introduce Minnesota Sports Betting Act

St. Paul -- Minnesota State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) is planning to introduce the Minnesota Sports Betting Act in an effort to continue the bipartisan effort to legalize sports wagering in Minnesota.

“It’s time to authorize sports betting in Minnesota,” Miller said. “As other states move to authorize sports betting, Minnesota is falling behind. We are the only state in the region where it remains fully illegal to bet on sports. The Minnesota Sports Betting Act is a fair and responsible proposal to authorize sports betting here in Minnesota. This proposal is good for the tribes, it’s good for the horse racing tracks, it’s good for the professional sports teams, and most importantly, it’s good for the folks who would like to bet on sports here in Minnesota. This is long overdue and it’s time to get it done!”

Americans are gambling on sports in massive numbers. In 2022, United States online sports wagering revenue was more than $80 billion.

In 2018, a United States Supreme Court ruling struck down a 1992 federal law that effectively banned most states from authorizing commercial sports gambling. Sports wagering has been rapidly gaining acceptance in America ever since. 36 states and Washington D.C. have legalized sports betting since the SCOTUS decision.

Minnesota is the only state in our region without a legal sports betting option. This means Minnesotans must cross state lines to bet on games or find illegal workarounds with online vendors. Legalizing betting in the state would mean Minnesotans can bet in the state and know they are doing so in a safe, structured, and regulated manner.

Minnesota Sports Betting Act details:

• The bill would allow Minnesota’s 11 tribes to provide sports betting on-site.

• Minnesota’s two (2) horse racing tracks would have the option to offer sports betting on-site.

• Each of Minnesota’s professional sports teams would have the option to offer sports betting on-site at their stadium or arena.

• Each tribe would have the option to receive one (1) primary mobile license to conduct mobile sports betting.

• Each tribe would also have the option to receive one (1) partnership mobile license, allowing them to partner with a Minnesota professional sports team or a horse racing track to conduct mobile sports betting. The tribes could utilize the primary mobile license, the partnership mobile license, or both.

• Major sporting events would have the option to get a temporary license to offer on-site sports betting for major events occurring in Minnesota, such as the Super Bowl, Final Four, Big Ten Championships, PGA events, WWE events, and more.

• Revenue from Minnesota’s sports betting program would be divided equally as follows: 25% for tax relief for charities, 25% for mental health and problem gambling support, 25% for major sporting events, and 25% for grants to support youth sports throughout the state.

