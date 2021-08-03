Milton man injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old Milton man was injured after a motorcycle crash Aug. 2 in Buffalo County.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle operated by David Warn III collided with a deer at the intersection of Hwys. 37 and 88 in the town of Mondovi shortly before 9 p.m. Warn’s vehicle was lying in the middle of Hwy. 37 when emergency personnel arrived.
Warn sustained a head injury and was transported to an Eau Claire hospital by Mondovi Ambulance. Other agencies assisting were the Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi Fire Department and Dover First Responders.