Minnesota agencies continue to probe fish kill near Lewiston

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Department of Agriculture (MDA) continue to lead a joint investigation with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) related to the July 26 fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston in Winona County.

The agencies issued a news update saying they have collected water quality samples and are awaiting results. They also have gathered samples of the macroinvertebrate community from four different locations near the fish kill and are reaching out to more than 100 landowners located within a 10-square mile area upstream of the fish kill for more information.

The agencies are asking landowners to provide detailed information about the type, rate, timing, and location of manure and pesticide applications on their property. In some cases, follow-up will be necessary after they receive and evaluate the information provided.

MPCA, MDA, and DNR have a long history of working together on fish kill incidents where a cause is not immediately known. The agencies said they are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will collaborate to analyze data and details gathered from numerous sources. The investigation remains open and ongoing.