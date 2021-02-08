Minnesota authorities investigating death of 1-year-old

An incident which resulted in the death of an infant is being investigated by the Fillmore County Sheriff's and the Southeastern Medical Examiner's offices.
According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, the 1-year-old child died Friday evening after falling into a bucket of water at a residence in the 11000 block of Journey Road in Harmony.
Harmony Ambulance and Fillmore County deputies arrived at the scene and performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.
The death has been ruled accidental by drowning and no additional information has been provided.
Downtown fire
Downtown fire
Downtown fire
Downtown fire
February 5: Logan vs Central
February 5: Logan vs Central
February 5: Logan vs Central
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Thursday storm
Rosa Parks honored by city
Heading out
February 2: Prairie du Chien vs Onalaska
February 2: Prairie du Chien vs Onalaska
February 2: Prairie du Chien vs Onalaska
Schneider announces pay cut
A snowy scene on Lake Winona
A snow-covered Princess Wenonah
Mo Weber
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!