The Minnesota Beethoven Festival returns in 2023 for its 16th season, presenting a full concert schedule of internationally acclaimed classical artists.

The season opens on June 25 with the Sphinx Virtuosi, a dynamic and inspiring self-conducted chamber orchestra, and concludes on July 16 with the Minnesota Orchestra.

The season features violinist Joshua Bell with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, as well as 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition medalists Anna Geniushene and Dmytro Choni. The lineup also includes flutist Jasmine Choi, cellist Johannes Moser, and the Viano Quartet.

“This season presents a mix of brand new artists and our favorite Festival traditions this season,” says Artistic & Managing Director Ned Kirk. “We are delighted to introduce Winona audiences to Sphinx Virtuosi, Jasmine Choi, Johannes Moser, the Viano Quartet, and two Cliburn medalists, while bringing back the Minnesota Orchestra’s beloved Lake Park pops performance and concert to close the season. Additionally, a season highlight is sure to be Festival favorite Joshua Bell performing with the world-renowned Academy of St Martin in the Fields.”

Tickets will go on sale at mnbeethovenfestival.org at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.