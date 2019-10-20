The Minnesota Marine Art Museum will host an informational meeting for those interested in becoming a volunteer docent at the museum from 10 to 11 a.m. October 23 at the museum, 800 Riverview Drive.
Docents are trained volunteers who facilitate tour experience for visiting groups of all ages and abilities. Besides guiding learning and discussion, docents receive discounts at the museum store, museum membership and invitations to special events and parties.
Registration is required for the meeting by calling 507-474-6626, and those who commit to the position will be required to attend a 10-week, bi-weekly training session in February, March and April.
For more information, visit mmam.org/docents.
