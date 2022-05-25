Minnesota Marine Art Museum to feature work of Clara Ueland

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona will be open a new exhibition titled "Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2022."

There will be an opening reception at MMAM to celebrate the artist and her work from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. This reception is open to the public, and tickets are $10 and are available at the door.

Medina, Minn., artist Clara Ueland creates beautiful and colorful prints inspired by her trips to the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota, Lake Superior and Scotland.

“I have always had an affinity for water in the landscape, working with such themes such as water plants, rain clouds, lakes and streams,” says Ueland of the connection between water and her work. “Lake Superior, in particular, is a constant source of inspiration with its changing light and colors, wave patterns, squalls and clouds.”

After receiving a master’s degree in painting and printmaking at Berkeley, Clara Ueland assisted the director and printer of Universal Limited Art Editions, a pioneering publisher of fine art prints located in Long Island, New York.

“Minnesota’s artistic community, especially the printmaking community, is so much better off because of Clara’s pioneering and artistic contributions,” says Scott Pollock, MMAM’s executive director. “For someone who had the opportunity to work alongside artists like Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg in the early stages of their careers and translate that level of artistic merit to make it her own is absolutely commendable. You can feel that level of integrity in her work, and we’re absolutely thrilled to present this body of work,” adds Pollock.

Ueland creates her work by using the labor intensive intaglio printing process, which uses a series of etched copper plates to produce the final image. She creates her prints at the Highpoint Center for Printmaking in Minneapolis.

"Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland, 1997-2022" features an overview of the artist’s prints from 1997 to the present, and it will be on view at MMAM through Sept. 25, 2022. More information about the exhibition and its related programming can be found at MMAM.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0