Second Saturdays are coming back to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in 2019.
The museum received a prestigious arts access grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board to continue and expand the popular program next year. Based on the success of the 2018 series, welcoming over 4,000 visitors across eight Saturdays, MMAM staff wrote a grant application seeking expansion of the program, which is aimed at co-curating programs with the community.
The highly competitive grant process encourages arts organizations across the state to invest in programming that creates long-term engagement between arts organizations and their communities. The 2018 grant funded eight Second Saturday events over the course of the year; the 2019 series will span eleven months beginning on Feb. 9, and running monthly through the end of the year.
Second Saturdays allow visitors to experience the museum for $1 admission while providing a variety of added programming based on a central theme. Some themes in the 2018 series included “Women in Art,” “The Mighty Mississippi” and “Color.” Programming has included museum tours, artist demonstrations, Mississippi River tours on the Winona Tour Boat, a live eagle viewing with the National Eagle Center, art-making projects, live music and an intergenerational dance, to name a few.
“I am most looking forward to seeing some of the first-time visitors who came to Second Saturdays in 2018 return for 2019,” says MMAM curator of education Heather Casper. “I love that this program makes it more accessible for anyone to visit the museum and get an injection of happiness through amazing artworks, fun activities, live music and smiling faces.”
Engage Winona collected valuable feedback during the 2018 series, which has allowed MMAM to identify some of the key barriers that may be preventing local people from visiting the museum; such as cost, transportation, language or disability, so that MMAM may adapt and better serve the community. In addition to providing low cost, accessible programming to Winona residents, Second Saturdays has provided funding for artists, musicians, presenters and local business. Increased funding for 2019 allows MMAM to hire a limited term employee to manage the program.
“We listened and considered feedback when putting together this application for 2019,” said MMAM Executive Director Nicole Chamberlain-Dupree. “We look forward to continuing to serve and engage our fellow Winonans through these Second Saturdays arts access days in 2019.”
An Edward Hopper watercolor painting, the third of three new pieces of art, is unveiled at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona on Sunday night by Mary Burrichter, right, and collections curator Jon Swanson, left, as Bob Kierlin walks over to assist them.
Curator of collections Jon Swanson and collecting partner Mary Burrichter unveil James Whistler’s 1900 painting “Howth Head, Near Dublin” during the Minnesota Marine Art Museum’s fall unveiling on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Winona.
Docent Carol Olson, top left, writes down audience responses inspired by Max Beckmann's painting as part of the monthly SPARK program Wednesday at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona. The popular program connects with folks who have memory loss and their caregivers.
An Edward Hopper watercolor painting, the third of three new pieces of art, is unveiled at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona on Sunday night by Mary Burrichter, right, and collections curator Jon Swanson, left, as Bob Kierlin walks over to assist them.
Curator of collections Jon Swanson and collecting partner Mary Burrichter unveil James Whistler’s 1900 painting “Howth Head, Near Dublin” during the Minnesota Marine Art Museum’s fall unveiling on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Winona.
Docent Carol Olson, top left, writes down audience responses inspired by Max Beckmann's painting as part of the monthly SPARK program Wednesday at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona. The popular program connects with folks who have memory loss and their caregivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.