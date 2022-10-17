 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota State College Southeast to offer nursing assistant training

  • 0

The shortfall of qualified nursing assistants in Minnesota continues to raise concerns at nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities and home care agencies.

In response, the state of Minnesota is once again providing tuition-free Next Generation Nursing Assistant training and testing, saving participants almost $900.

Minnesota State College Southeast is offering the training in both Red Wing and Winona. Courses start on Monday, October 24. Space is limited and the course will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Classes take place on campus and online over a six-week period.

“This is an opportunity to learn critical basic nursing skills, including how to take vital signs, provide personal care, and assist patients with mobility,” said Seth Flatten, who administers the Next Generation Nursing Assistant program at Minnesota State College Southeast. “Our instructors are registered nurses who genuinely care about student success.”

People are also reading…

Students who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible to take the Nursing Assistant Competency Evaluation to be placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry. Participants are encouraged to work as a nursing assistant after training completion.

For more information and to enroll, go to www.southeastmn.edu/training and scroll down to “Next Generation Nursing Training.” For additional assistance, contact Seth Flatten (507-703-6165, seth.flatten@southeastmn.edu).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Healthful Hints: Shin splints 2022

Healthful Hints: Shin splints 2022

Shin splints (SS) is a term coined long ago to describe pain in the front of someone’s leg (shin), along the edge of a shin bone or tibia. It …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News