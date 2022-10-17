Minnesota State College Southeast to offer nursing assistant training

The shortfall of qualified nursing assistants in Minnesota continues to raise concerns at nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities and home care agencies.

In response, the state of Minnesota is once again providing tuition-free Next Generation Nursing Assistant training and testing, saving participants almost $900.

Minnesota State College Southeast is offering the training in both Red Wing and Winona. Courses start on Monday, October 24. Space is limited and the course will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Classes take place on campus and online over a six-week period.

“This is an opportunity to learn critical basic nursing skills, including how to take vital signs, provide personal care, and assist patients with mobility,” said Seth Flatten, who administers the Next Generation Nursing Assistant program at Minnesota State College Southeast. “Our instructors are registered nurses who genuinely care about student success.”

Students who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible to take the Nursing Assistant Competency Evaluation to be placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry. Participants are encouraged to work as a nursing assistant after training completion.

For more information and to enroll, go to www.southeastmn.edu/training and scroll down to “Next Generation Nursing Training.” For additional assistance, contact Seth Flatten (507-703-6165, seth.flatten@southeastmn.edu).