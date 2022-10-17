Minnesota State College Southeast to offer nursing assistant training

The shortfall of qualified nursing assistants in Minnesota continues to raise concerns at nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities and home care agencies.
In response, the state of Minnesota is once again providing tuition-free Next Generation Nursing Assistant training and testing, saving participants almost $900.
Minnesota State College Southeast is offering the training in both Red Wing and Winona. Courses start on Monday, October 24. Space is limited and the course will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Classes take place on campus and online over a six-week period.
“This is an opportunity to learn critical basic nursing skills, including how to take vital signs, provide personal care, and assist patients with mobility,” said Seth Flatten, who administers the Next Generation Nursing Assistant program at Minnesota State College Southeast. “Our instructors are registered nurses who genuinely care about student success.”
Students who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible to take the Nursing Assistant Competency Evaluation to be placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry. Participants are encouraged to work as a nursing assistant after training completion.
For more information and to enroll, go to
www.southeastmn.edu/training and scroll down to “Next Generation Nursing Training.” For additional assistance, contact Seth Flatten (507-703-6165, seth.flatten@southeastmn.edu).
Photos: Ribbon cutting for Minnesota State College Southeast's Manufacturing Initiative Program
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A crowd gathers during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Technology at work during the ribbon cutting ceremony in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast on Monday, August 12th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Dr. Larry Lundblad, Interim President of Minnesota State College Southeast, announces a large check signed by Jerry Papenfuss that is presented to the Minnesota State College Southeast to help support the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Minnesota State College Southeast Monday for the advanced manufacturing education hub. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Roger Holland studies the computer at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Dr. Larry Lundblad, Interim President of Minnesota State College Southeast, speaks to those in attendance at the Minnesota State College Southeast ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Travis Thul speaks to visitors at Minnesota State College Southeast during Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Orrin Brown, left, Tom Drazkowski, center, and Roger Holland study the computer during the Minnesota State College Southeast advanced manufacturing initiative ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 12th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Dr. Larry Lundblad cuts the ribbon during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Minnesota State College Southeast in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Minnesota State College Southeast Monday for the advanced manufacturing education hub. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Willie Lubahn speaks to visitors at Minnesota State College Southeast during Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Jerry Papenfuss signs a check during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
