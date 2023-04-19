All Minnesota state parks and recreation areas — including several in Winona and surrounding counties — will be free to visit Saturday, April 22, the first of four free admissions days to state parks this year.

"It's amazing how many people I interact with that have never been to the parks that are 20 minutes away. They go up north, and southeastern Minnesota is pretty fantastic as far as diversity of the beauty that's down here, so I think a lot of people miss out on what's in their backdoors," said Jeremy Darst, interpretive naturalist at Whitewater State Park. "Free park days are a really nice way to invite people to check it out."

Visitors normally need a vehicle permit to access state parks.

Out of Minnesota's 75 state parks, three are in Winona County: Great River Bluffs, John A. Latsch and Whitewater. Beaver Creek Valley State Park is in Houston County, and Carley State Park is in Olmstead County.

During the spring, southeastern Minnesota state parks attract visitors to see wildflowers, observe natural springs, fish trout and watch migratory birds.

"We're in spring ephemeral time, so the wildflowers are popping," said Darst. "You don't necessarily have to hike that far, a lot of the best spring ephemerals are going to be down in the lowlands near the parking areas and the use areas."

Hikers can take advantage of the region's unique bluff geography, which creates varied forest areas.

"One hike might give you the opportunity to experience multiple places, you might be walking through pines at one point and then maple at another and then oaks at another, and those are things you might have to drive quite a distance in other parts of the state to find that much variety in the forest type," said Darst. "We're in a pretty spectacular area."

Bluff trails in state parks along the Mississippi River sit high above the banks currently in flood stages. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources state parks page posts visitor alerts regarding any difficult conditions at parks and recreation areas.

The state Department of Natural Resources will host free park days again June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24.

Winona County residents can check out a free seven-day state park permit from the Winona County Library, in a collaboration between the state Department of Natural Resources and more than 100 libraries aimed at reducing financial barriers to park access.

A year-round permit costs $35 and a one-day permit costs $7. Additional discounts or free passes are available for vehicles with disability tags, military members, K-12 educators and tribal members.

"On this free park day, (it) would be a day to see, 'OK, is this my family's thing? Would we enjoy a day of hiking, would we enjoy a day of fishing?' And then make the decision of 'Hey, do we want to do this again at another place?'" Darst said.