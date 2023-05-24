For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the sister city relationship between Winona and Misato, Japan took an in-person form.

Tuesday was Misato Day in Winona. Representatives from Misato toured Winona, discussed the renewal of the cultural exchange program that was halted because of the pandemic, and attended a reunion and memorial for longtime program organizer Joe Lepley.

“Misato Day is an opportune time for the city of Winona to meet with the Misato delegation,” Mayor Scott Sherman said in his proclamation of Misato Day. “To show how powerful humanity can be when we unite to promote peace, progress and prosperity for a better world and reaffirm the commitment to our sister city relationship.”

The delegates from Misato included Misato Mayor Seiichi Aizawa; Hiroaki Kamata, who is chairman of the Misato International Friendship Association; and cultural exchange coordinators Ryuji Ashida and Nayumi Sato.

The group met with Winona city staff and members of the Winona International Friendship Association at city hall Tuesday morning to discuss the cultural exchange program.

“This exchange program is an important program that impacts the future of the students,” Aizawa said. “We are excited to be able to resume this program once again.”

The discussion of next school year’s exchange — which would see students from Misato coming to Winona in October and between six to eight students from Winona going to Misato next spring — was paired with laughs, gifts and a general excitement to see each other again.

“It might seem half the world away, then you get together and the bond is still as strong as the last time you saw them,” said WIFA Co-Vice President Tim Breza. “COVID drove us apart for years but the relationship is still there.”

After their city hall visit, the Japanese delegation met students and talked with them about their potential for traveling to Misato, and got a tour of Winona Middle School with Principal Dave Anderson.

Gay Mortensen, co-vice president of WIFA, said the generational thread of students each year being excited for the opportunity to travel to Misato has been lost since the start of the pandemic.

“That thread of a sixth grader saying, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for eighth grade to be a part of that’ is gone,” Mortenson said. “We need to rebuild that.”

At the Misato Sister City reunion later in the day Tuesday, past Misato travelers through the program gathered to share stories, photos and laughs with the Misato delegation based around the communal relationship the two cities share.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Willa Krase, who went to Misato for the program in 2018. “Here’s a different culture of people living on the other side of the world and what really struck me was how similar we all were.”

Another former student ambassador, Carolyn Macon, said the trip opened her eyes to more than just a new culture and traveling outside of the United States for the first time but little things like music. That she still listens to today.

“We are at this crossroads that’s quite unique,” Breza said about Winona. “We are able to experience cultures across the world.”

Additionally, the reunion was also a time for remembrance for the late Joe Lepley. Who was a longtime and beloved organizer of Winona’s trips to Japan.

Michelle Alexander, board chair of WIFA, said Lepley worked hard to build trust between cultures and communities.

“He never stopped trying to make this program a part of our lives,” Alexander said.

Reuniongoers wrote messages about Lepley to send to his family and lit lanterns in the Japanese tradition of remembrance.

Reflecting on his experience of Winona’s Misato Day, Mayor Aizawa said Winona and Misato’s relationship is like the cherry trees planted at Lake Park in 2012 as a gift from Misato: growing still, strong and with deeper roots each year.

With many gifts exchanged between city staff and their guests from Misato Tuesday, one gift was a stained glass cardinal given to Mayor Aizawa which was made in Winona. Winona Middle School Principal, Dave Anderson (left), receives the gift of a haiku from Misato Mayor Seiichi Aizawa.