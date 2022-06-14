Missing child found safe in Winona County

Law enforcement in Winona County found a missing 11-year-old unharmed after an early Tuesday morning search in Wilson Township.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, police were alerted to the missing youngster and summoned multiple law enforcement resources, including Winona County Emergency Management, Wilson Fire Department and First Responders, Minnesota State Patrol and a city of Winona Police Department K9 unit. Drones were also deployed.

Forty people were involved in the search, which included several volunteers.

Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said the search team found the child "safe and unharmed" in the area near Interstate 90 and Hwy. 43 around 12:30 a.m. The child was then reunited with loved ones.

Mueller said it's possible the child wouldn't have been found without the intensive search.

"It was a good effort by everybody," Mueller said.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.