Missing Winona County man found safe, reunited with family

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that a Utica resident who was being searched for Friday has been located

Thomas Mueller, 65, was found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

The office thanked in their social media post those who helped with the search.

