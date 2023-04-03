A missing Winona woman is now considered endangered, according to an alert Sunday from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The bureau, along with the Winona Police Department, are working together to locate 26-year-old Madeline Jane Kingsbury, who was last seen Friday morning.

The alert stated Kingsbury has not had any contact with friends or family since she was last seen.

The bureau described Kingsbury as five feet, four inches tall and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kingsbury is a mother of two and a clinical research coordinator at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to her social media.

According to the alert, the bureau and the Winona Police Department are "actively reviewing and following up on information obtained during the ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information about Kingsbury’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.

To give a tip about her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530 or go to winonaareacrimestoppers.com.