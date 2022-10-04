 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MnDOT announces availability of $12.5 million for Greater Minnesota community project grants

Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The $12.5 million in federal funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has a sub-targeted fund). This program offers a competitive grant for communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.

For this solicitation, applicants must first submit a letter of intent to be considered. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.

Projects selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2027.

Grant solicitation timeline:

  • Nov. 4: Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent.
  • Jan. 13, 2023: Deadline for applicants to submit full applications.
  • April 14, 2023: Grant recipients announced.

Visit MnDOT’s Transportation Alternatives website for full grant details.

