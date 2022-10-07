MnDOT issues updates on Houston, Winona projects

Highway 76 motorists will again be able to travel between Houston and Interstate 90 without a detour after the Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened the route Oct. 7 as they approach completion of bridge repairs near Money Creek.

Traffic had been detoured to the west of Highway 76 while the repair work to the two bridge decks took place.

Motorists are reminded to slow down as they approach the bridges and will see signs warning of a bump as they travel onto the bridges. Paving work where the road meets the bridge is scheduled in the weeks ahead, so a bump is present on both bridges.

One bridge at mile post 26.34, south of Money Creek and north of Houston, is fully open.

The second bridge being resurfaced is 1.62 miles north of the first one at mile post 27.96. The bridge remains open with one lane of traffic going through at a time with signals directing traffic.

Short-term closures

Motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter short-term closures of Parks Avenue north across from Frontenac Drive on Oct. 8 or 9 as crews from Xcel Energy place a gas line underground, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Xcel Energy will be placing the gas line underground along the west side of Highway 43/Mankato Avenue during the weekend. At times, crews will need to close the access at Park Avenue north. Motorists will be able to access Winona Health and other properties located on the west side by using other access roads to the south. Crews will close the Parks Avenue north entrance when they are ready to pull the new 12-inch gas line into place.

Southbound motorists will be able to use right turns at Riverbend Road and Parks Avenue south as well as Parks Avenue access on Highway 61 west near the Winona Family YMCA. Northbound motorists will need to use Parks Avenue south to cross Highway 43/Mankato Avenue or use Parks Avenue on Highway 61 during the short-term closure. Parks Avenue north will be open once the gas line installation work is completed.

Remember that left turns on Hwy 43/Mankato Avenue are not allowed. No left turn signs are present as you approach intersections as well as into the intersections. Trying to make left turns will cause traffic backups and there will be times that those side road entrances will be closed for construction.

If you are going southbound and you want to go east onto Bruski, Riverbend, and Frontenac, you will have to go south to the Hwy 61/43 roundabout and come back north and turn right onto your desired street.

If you are going northbound and you want to go west onto S. Parks, Riverbend, or N. Parks, you will have to take a right turn at one of the open intersections going east, go around the block, and travel west straight across Mankato Ave.

The work is connected to the Hwy 43 Winona project between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Construction is scheduled to run through November.