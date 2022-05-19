MnDOT: Plan for changes Tuesday in Mankato Avenue construction

WINONA, Minn. – Beginning Tuesday, May 24, motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter lane closures and shifts, temporary traffic signals and limited left turns to reach destinations along the route, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Left turns from Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will be limited only to the temporary traffic signal at Frontenac Drive, except for emergency vehicles. Here is what motorists should prepare for:

• Northbound motorists traveling between Highway 61 and Sarnia Street who want to reach Winona Health, Dairy Queen, the Winona Family YMCA or other destinations on the west side, will take a left turn on Frontenac Drive. Motorists may also reach these destinations by using the Parks Avenue access along Highway 61.

• Southbound motorists traveling between Sarnia Street and Highway 61 who want to reach businesses on the east side of Mankato Avenue must turn left at the traffic signal at Frontenac Drive and then drive to their destination either turning right on Menard Road or continuing on Frontenac.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place at Highway 61, Highway 43/Mankato Avenue, Riverbend Road and Frontenac Drive. Traffic signals will be in flashing red mode for several days, meaning motorists must stop and take turns at the signal. Traffic delays likely will occur. The current traffic signals will be removed on May 25.

Motorists can reach their destinations but should be attentive to signs or seek alternate routes.

Earlier this week, the process began of building the Highway 61/Highway 43 roundabout. This work closed a portion of East Lake Boulevard and detoured it and Sugar Loaf Road. It will be closed through July. The closed portion of East Lake Boulevard is from Edina Reality to Highway 43/Homer Road. Motorists will be detoured this way:

• Use Huff Street at Highway 61 to reach residences, businesses and destinations along East Lake Boulevard. A map of the detour can be found on the MnDOT project website.

• Use Sugar Loaf Road at Highway 43, west of Home Road to reach residences, businesses and destinations along Sugar Loaf Road. A map of the detour can be found on the MnDOT project website.

This is part of the reconstruction of Highway 43 between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street.

Construction is scheduled to run through early November.

Motorists can expect traffic delays during construction because of the volume of traffic that typically drives through this corridor. During construction, travel lanes will be reduced on Hwy 61 and Hwy 43.

