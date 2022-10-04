Monkeypox cases slowing down in Minnesota, still no cases in Winona County

Monkeypox is slowing down in Minnesota, but cases have continued to be confirmed in the state.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the case count for the state had reached 203, which was up by 10 since Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The increase is small, compared to how quickly cases were being reported from late July to early September.

MDH has released monkeypox data by day through Sept. 23 so far on its website, as of Tuesday.

In a two-week period from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4, 42 cases were confirmed in Minnesota, with seven of those days having more than three cases in a single day — peaking at seven cases on Sept. 4.

Later in September, only 25 cases were confirmed between Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Four of those days had three cases, with no days going over three cases.

People born as males have continued to be the most common people diagnosed with monkeypox, as they make up 94% of cases in the state.

As for the rest of the cases, 3% have been people born as females, 2% have been transgender men and 1% have been non-binary individuals, according to MDH as of data at 8 a.m. Sept. 28.

Patients in the state who have been diagnosed with monkeypox have ranged in age from 20 to 67 years old, with the median age being 35, according to MDH.

There have been seven hospitalizations in the state due to monkeypox as of Sept. 28, but there have been no deaths.

No cases have been confirmed in Winona County as of Sept. 28.

The only Minnesota neighboring county that has experienced monkeypox cases so far has been Olmsted County, where less than five cases had been confirmed as of Sept. 28.

For more information about monkeypox in Minnesota, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/monkeypox/.