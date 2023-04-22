On Sunday, the H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Co.’s monthly Jazz Jam will benefit the Winona Farmers Market.

Over the past two years, monthly jam sessions at Island City Brewing have raised over $31,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

Born of an idea Eric Heukeshoven from H3O Jazz Trio shared with Island City’s CEO Doug Irwin, the pair decided to both match any donations raised during the trio’s jam and donate the money in Winona, starting in April 2021.

“If we put our tip jar out, we get beer money,” Heukeshoven said. “But we thought we should really do something for the community because it seemed like the right thing to do.”

As a true jam session, H3O Jazz Trio invites anyone interested in sharing the stage to bring their instrument, select a song from their wide selection and be part of the performance.

“It’s been pretty universally positive,” Heukeshoven said. “It’s funny because you don’t know until you do something like this how much of a need there is.”

Heukeshoven was a music professor at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota for 35 years and shares the trio with his two sons, Hans and Max.

This Sunday’s Jazz Jam will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at Island City Brewing in Winona, and it will support the Winona Farmers Market in anticipation of its first outdoor market next month.

“We try to find something that’s collaborative or can be tied in with something that’s also happening for the nonprofit group,” Heukeshoven said. “We love to have groups come with their materials, set up a table, and promote their thing.”

Last month’s Jazz Jam, titled Jam for the Land, had donations going to the Land Stewardship Project. It shattered all previous monthly donations by raising $4,200 for the nonprofit.

“As a downtown business, we’ve been trying to cement ourselves as a community gathering place,” said Island City Brewing Co. CEO Doug Irwin. “To not only have a community space but to pick organizations that we see in the community do good work, then to help them, is big for us.”

Weather permitting, Sunday’s Jazz Jam might take place on Island City’s outdoor patio and will continue to be so during the warmer, summer months.

“It’s something to do on a Sunday that’s good for the community. It’s a good time with some music,” Irwin said. “It’s a great platform to bring in local organizations. To show people in the community what they’re doing, what they’re working on, and where the money’s going.”

Local nonprofits can fill out a form on the H30 Jazz Trio website to be a part of the monthly jams. Donations can be made in cash or through Venmo or Paypal using a QR codes at the events.

“After we saw the response, we just said we should have done this sooner,” Heukeshoven said.