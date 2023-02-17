Most people view artist receptions as a special occasion to celebrate a particular person or their work.

For La Vonte Thompson, it means that and so much more.

Thompson showcased his photography skills during his "Give Me My Flowers" reception at No Name Bar in Winona on Wednesday -- as the first showing of the 16 different art pieces.

All of the photos were portraits of two girls posing in intricate ways.

"I like faces, I like one-light photography," Thompson said. "I mostly do portraits because there's a lot you can get out of someone's facial expressions."

In terms of inspiration, Thompson said he felt the need show his heritage in a positive manner.

"'Give Me My Flowers' is something I've been working on for about five or six years," Thompson said. "The idea of it as a whole is just shining light on black people in general. I watch TV, I read the news and the way that we as a people are described and shown never really reflects who we are as human beings."

Thompson, who is a structured query language engineer, was drawn to explore his creative side and had applied for sponsorship for his artwork.

"This was sponsored by the Southwest Minnesota Art Council, and I had a year to put it together," Thompson said. "As for doing the photoshoot, it only took a month or two to fully flush it out."

The reception was more than a chance to show off Thompson's first-ever gallery. It was an opportunity to portray himself and his family.

"I was raised by my mother," Thompson said. "Most of my cousins are women, I'm like the only boy. It [the gallery] meant more to me than anything else I could think of because, good or bad, who I was raised by and how I was raised reflects everything about me."

Thompson said it's important to not be afraid of being heard through creativity and to always be open to new things.

"If you have something that you want to do that's creative, or really anything, the sky's the limit," Thompson said. "You just have to do it."

