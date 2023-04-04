Motorized scooters will again zip around town this year, as the Winona City Council approved updates to city regulations that will allow Bird Rides, Inc.’s machines to operate in town.

Last summer the city council issued the city’s first shared transportation system license with Bird electric scooters. After launching the scooters to be used city-wide from mid-August through October 2022, city staff met with Brid Rides representatives and worked to update regulations in the city code.

The new, approved updates allow scooters to be used in most park areas so residents can ride the scooters to the park. The Lake Park path and Levee Park restrict motorized devices, so the scooters cannot be used there.

The update also eliminates the requirement for users to have a valid Minnesota driver’s license. Alternatively, riders must be at least 18 years old, making the city’s regulations consistent with Bird’s rider agreement.

In addition, the new regulations extend the license’s term to March 15 through Nov. 15 with the possibility of using scooters up to Dec. 31, weather permitting. The number of scooters a single company can have in town has increased from 100 to 150.

“The previous clause in the ordinance was that each company would be restricted to 100 and we would have two companies. Right now, we only have one company so they asked that we look at increasing the number that one company would be permitted to use,” City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said. “It doesn’t mean that in this license term, we would go to 150; they have yet to make their application. I think (city) staff was looking at keeping the number at 100 for the coming year. But this makes it so in coming years if we only have one company and we feel an increase in the number of devices is needed, we can do that.”

Mohan said Bird gave the city access to check scooter usage in town last fall.

“[Bird was] really surprised by the ridership in Winona during that two-and-a-half-month timeframe,” said Mohan. “The busiest times for riders were Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There was also heavy use during the day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.”

Council member Jeff Hyma said the city might in the future consider options like designated drop-off places for scooters and signs. The current ordinance says scooters can be dropped off anywhere on the boulevard with the city and users are asked to not block a sidewalk.

“I think these are more things to think about because we’re new to this," Hyma said. "And if you look at communities that have been established with them, they have changed and evolved over time to better serve both the company and the citizens of the community."

Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said one of the reasons the city started working with Bird Rides was because of its geo-fencing technology. The Bird scooters are designed to shut off when riders take them to places scooters are not permitted in town.

“One complaint I did hear many times last year was that the scooters were left all akimbo every which way,” said council member Pamela Eyden. “I think (Hyma’s) idea of special (parking) places at the end of the block might be worth looking at.”