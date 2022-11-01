Mountainfilm on Tour to arrive in Winona

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.

The tour will visit Winona this week at the Winona Arts Center on November 3 & 4 at 7 p.m. with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Winona is hosted by Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF). FRFF has been organizing Mountainfilm on Tour for 17 years as part of its February film festival. FRFF works to engage, educate and activate the community to become involved in the world through the art of documentary filmmaking.

While hosting an inspiring collection of films, the show is also an opportunity to support the upcoming February festival - which will be offered in a hybrid format for 2023.

The show kicks off on Thursday, November 3 at 7 p.m. Choose from the Indomitable Spirit Set on Thursday or the FRFF Curated Set on Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m. - or get tickets for both. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for both screenings.

Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Winona are on sale at frff.org/events.

The cost for each show is $12 per adult and free for children or students. FRFF members can get a discounted ticket at $10. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.