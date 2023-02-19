Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson issued an apology to colleagues in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system Feb. 9 after complaints related to her actions and behaviors were made and reviewed.

The system’s office worked with an outside investigator unconnected to the situation, Patty Sifferle of Mendota Consultants PLLC, to conduct a probe, revealing that there was some credibility behind the complaints.

Multiple complaints related to different situations and potentially re-occurring behaviors were looked into. In total, seven categories of behaviors were reviewed in the investigation.

According to the investigation report, complainants brought up concerns about Danielson using “racist, sexist or non-inclusive language” including stereotypes, possibly unwelcomed gender-based comments, and terms that could be considered a microaggression.

Multiple witnesses supported these claims.

Danielson was also reported to have used obscenities in the workplace — some of which she admitted may have possibly slipped on rare occasions, while others she denied. Witnesses had mixed views on if they believed this behavior was possible from Danielson.

A report of a nonverbal expression of aggression was also reviewed, but the investigation determined that there was insufficient evidence to determine if the situation reported did lead to such a level of behavior.

The majority of witnesses interviewed during the investigation, according to the report, also said Danielson had spoken badly about her colleagues and subordinates — sometimes to the individuals directly, while other times behind their backs to others. Multiple reports included her speaking poorly and in disparaging ways about people’s job performances.

Danielson said that she did communicate with employees directly about their job performances, but did not share those thoughts with others or make critical comments that others could overhear.

The report concluded this part of the investigation by saying, “Given the number and consistency of the above witness accounts, the evidence shows Danielson sometimes disparaged colleagues and subordinates in a way that failed to demonstrate positive consideration and treat individuals in a manner that a reasonable person would find appropriate.”

There were also reports shared in the investigation report that were described as “other behavior a reasonable person would find demeaning, humiliating or bullying.”

While some witnesses backed up claims made falling under this category, other witnesses did not.

Many of the reports under this category were connected to meetings where Danielson reportedly did not treat people and their ideas with as much respect as she was expected to.

Also, during this part of the probe, there were many reports that Danielson was dismissive of people who brought up concerns about their overwhelming workloads and about new initiatives often being added to the current work being done.

Danielson explained during the investigation that the college is having challenges financially and that the administration is looking for new ways to bring in revenue so they can hire more people, but at this time adding more employees is not an option to help lessen the workload.

She shared that she tries to be empathetic toward those who may have concerns about their workloads.

The investigation report concluded this part by stating: “Based on the foregoing, the evidence shows that people have the impression Danielson has been disrespectful to them and dismissive of their concerns. Some of these incidents would fall into the category of professional disagreements or misunderstandings. However, many of them demonstrate conduct on Danielson’s part that a reasonable person would find to be demeaning, humiliating or bullying.”

Danielson also was reported to have been dishonest with people at MSC SE, including by putting the blame on others for certain situations. The investigator witnessed a similar behavior from Danielson when interviewing her, according to the report, when Danielson claimed there was a culture of fear and distrust at the college entirely because of the past administration’s actions.

She was also reported to have spun or hid information, but she claimed, at least in one case, that she had only done this to avoid causing “a huge stir” about the situation prematurely.

Finally, the investigation looked into reports that Danielson was “deliberately destroying, damaging or obstructing someone’s work performance or work product,” according to the investigation report.

It was determined that there was not enough evidence to prove that this was or was not Danielson’s intent based on actions described.

Away from the investigation about the complaints, recent behaviors of Danielson’s were also looked into by the Minnesota State System Office of Internal Auditing.

Danielson’s behaviors were reviewed for possible violations of the codes of conduct when she: “granted herself exclusive use of a college-owned vehicle for commuting to work, granted herself exclusive use of a hot spot purchased via a federal grant and intended for students, allowed a family member to ride in the college-owned vehicle, accepted a gift from a business, (and) contracted with friends for professional marketing and consulting services and an audit of the college’s custom training division.”

About the use of the vehicle, Danielson admitted to not checking with the system office first. She was not supposed to use the vehicle for her commute, because she was also accepting an allowance for transportation and communication.

Danielson’s husband was also reportedly seen in the college-owned vehicle, which is not allowed. She admitted to not having known of this rule.

About the potential violation related to accepting a gift, Danielson was found to have accepted a Minnesota Wild ticket package from Xcel Energy. Accepting a gift like this is against the system’s policies.

Danielson said in her email apologizing earlier this month that she has made arrangements to pay back the money personally that she owes for these errors.

About hiring friends, the Office of Internal Auditing did say that this behavior was allowed but could be considered nepotism. Danielson was revealed to have a repeated pattern of contracting with her friends for jobs.

About the use of the hot spot, the report related to the investigation of these behaviors said, “During her interview, President Danielson stated she used a hot spot but did not know where it came from or how it was purchased. However, the ongoing monthly cellular charges were paid via the President’s expense account, not a grant account.”

About the investigations into Danielson’s reported behaviors, Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, shared in a statement: “I take this situation very seriously – building and maintaining a respectful and professional workplace is something we require of all our employees, including our leaders, and it’s central to our mission.

“I am currently reviewing the investigative reports and other materials presented to me, I have spoken with President Danielson, and I will engage the Minnesota State College Southeast community before identifying next steps. I am committed to ensuring that Minnesota State College Southeast fosters an empowered and respectful workplace, and that all employees adhere to the utmost in professionalism and ethical behavior,” he said.

In her email apologizing to her colleagues about the situation, Danielson wrote on Feb. 9, “I am writing you today to offer my apology and share my steadfast commitment to improving my approach to leading Minnesota State College Southeast. ... I have learned that my interactions with employees have not supported a respectful workplace, and there is a need for some serious change on my part. I am taking this very seriously and know I need to give greater thought to how I express myself. This experience has heightened my awareness about my approach to leadership and how I engage with others. I didn’t realize the negative impact I was having on others, and I regret the hurt my behavior has caused.

“I am committed to working on this because I know my colleagues deserve better, and I deeply respect everyone who works at Minnesota State College Southeast. It is both an honor and a privilege to serve as the college’s president. I am committed to providing an inclusive and respectful workplace at all levels, and conducting myself in a manner that always demonstrates professionalism and respect for others.

“I will be working on this daily, and I welcome feedback if I’m successfully living up to these goals. I am committed to accepting and reflecting on all feedback. I participated in a 360-degree feedback process in December to inform my leadership. Based on that feedback I have committed to enhance transparency in my decision making, to create meaningful recognition opportunities and to implement listening sessions to get to know employees and students better,” she wrote.

Danielson became president of MSC SE in July 2021.

