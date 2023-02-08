This week, Minnesota State College Southeast will host open forums to gain input on the college’s two finalists for the position of Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

The forums will take place in person at the Winona campus and online via Zoom. The college community and members of the general public are invited to participate on campus, or register in advance for Zoom links and passcodes at www.southeastmn.edu/openforums.

“The Vice President of Strategic Initiatives position is critical to building institutional capacity through strategic partnerships and leading the growth of the MSC Southeast Foundation,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “We hope to get as much feedback on our finalists as possible from community members in addition to our faculty, staff and students.”

Finalist names, dates and times, and location of the open forums are as below:

Dr. Narren Brown: Thursday, February 9, from 2:00-2:30 pm

Jennifer Hawkins: Friday, February 10, from 1:30-2:00 pm

Location: Winona campus, Room 208, 1250 Homer Road, Winona, MN and online via Zoom

Full bios of the candidates, and advance registration for Zoom links and passcodes, are available at www.southeastmn.edu/openforums.

