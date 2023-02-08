This week, Minnesota State College Southeast will host open forums to gain input on the college’s two finalists for the position of Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.
The forums will take place in person at the Winona campus and online via Zoom. The college community and members of the general public are invited to participate on campus, or register in advance for Zoom links and passcodes at
www.southeastmn.edu/openforums.
“The Vice President of Strategic Initiatives position is critical to building institutional capacity through strategic partnerships and leading the growth of the MSC Southeast Foundation,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast. “We hope to get as much feedback on our finalists as possible from community members in addition to our faculty, staff and students.”
Finalist names, dates and times, and location of the open forums are as below:
Dr. Narren Brown: Thursday, February 9, from 2:00-2:30 pm
Jennifer Hawkins: Friday, February 10, from 1:30-2:00 pm
Location: Winona campus, Room 208, 1250 Homer Road, Winona, MN and online via Zoom
Full bios of the candidates, and advance registration for Zoom links and passcodes, are available at
www.southeastmn.edu/openforums.
Photos: Ribbon cutting for Minnesota State College Southeast's Manufacturing Initiative Program
MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A crowd gathers during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Technology at work during the ribbon cutting ceremony in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast on Monday, August 12th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Dr. Larry Lundblad, Interim President of Minnesota State College Southeast, announces a large check signed by Jerry Papenfuss that is presented to the Minnesota State College Southeast to help support the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Minnesota State College Southeast Monday for the advanced manufacturing education hub. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Roger Holland studies the computer at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Dr. Larry Lundblad, Interim President of Minnesota State College Southeast, speaks to those in attendance at the Minnesota State College Southeast ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Travis Thul speaks to visitors at Minnesota State College Southeast during Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Orrin Brown, left, Tom Drazkowski, center, and Roger Holland study the computer during the Minnesota State College Southeast advanced manufacturing initiative ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 12th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Dr. Larry Lundblad cuts the ribbon during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Minnesota State College Southeast in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Minnesota State College Southeast Monday for the advanced manufacturing education hub. Participants in the ribbon cutting include from left to right, Willie Lubahn, Travis Thul, Jerry Papenfuss, and Dr. Larry Lundblad.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Willie Lubahn speaks to visitors at Minnesota State College Southeast during Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Jerry Papenfuss signs a check during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in support of the Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Program at Minnesota State College Southeast.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
