MSC Southeast Student Alex Young Named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

Alex Young from Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. More than 1,300 applications were received.

A resident of Dover, MN, Alex had worked in sales for several years before his position was downsized during the Covid pandemic. His passion for technology and computers led to his enrolling in the Network Administration and Technology program at MSC Southeast. After he graduates next spring, he hopes to move on to a four-year program at Winona State University or another institution in the area.

“PTK Advisor Chris Stout and my academic advisor, Ben Adank, were a great help in applying for this scholarship,” said Alex. “I feel very honored to be one of those selected.”

Stout is delighted that Alex was named a Leaders of Promise Scholar. “This is the first time anyone from our chapter in the past 15 years has been selected for this award,” he said. “It's not only an honor for Alex, it's an honor for the whole college.”

A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, Executive Director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”