MSC Southeast to host online Workforce Summits

Officials at Minnesota State College Southeast have announced three online Workforce Summits to give the public an opportunity to share trends and ideas with college leadership.

Business Workforce Summit

Wednesday, October 27, 8 to 10 am

Health Sciences Workforce Summit

Friday, October 29, 8 to 10 am

Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Summit

Wednesday, November 3, 8 to 10 am

The summits will be held via Zoom; to participate, email Amy Drazkowski at amy.drazkowski@southeastmn.edu or call 507-453-1479.

“We believe that in a thriving regional economy, business and education must share a common understanding of the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed by the workforce,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, President of Minnesota State College Southeast. “At our Workforce Summits, we want to learn more about the changing needs of our community partners.”

MSC Southeast is beginning its next round of strategic planning this year. The information generated by the Workforce Summits will inform the college as it lays plans for future program development.

“We need to be sure that curriculum development and design is keeping current with the needs of area workforce sectors,” said Danielson.

“The Workforce Summits will provide an opportunity for the college to deepen relationships with local business leaders and develop pathways to employment for its students.”

College faculty and staff will also participate in the Workforce Summits, with the objective of identifying possible partnerships, better understanding local workforce needs, and determining potential areas for program modification or development.

Danielson encourages business, healthcare, and manufacturing partners to participate.

“For your business, participating in the Workforce Summit and building relationships with local educators will help create a pipeline of skilled future employees,” she said. “We appreciate your commitment to the region’s workforce needs.”

For more information, agendas, and Zoom links, contact Drazkowski.

