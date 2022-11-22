Music at Saint Mary’s welcomes the holidays

Music at Saint Mary’s will offer four concert events to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

Jazz

The Red Bird Club opened its doors in 2014 in Winona. Never heard of it? Maybe that’s because the doors only open once every two years. Every other December, Jazz at Saint Mary’s presents an American Jazz Cabaret showcasing the talents of Saint Mary’s University student musicians.

This year the Red Bird Club will honor big band royalty – Count Basie and Duke Ellington. From the Count’s April in Paris to the Duke’s Take the ‘A’ Train, One More Once will feature crooners, an emcee, and beer and wine service before the performance and during intermission.

And this year only, the doors will be open for two nights – Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Winona’s premiere concert venue – the university's Joseph Page Theater.

Choir

The annual Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Saint Mary of the Angels, located on the corner of Wabasha and Vila streets in Winona. Presented in the traditional format of alternating scripture readings and music of the season, the performance will feature the Concert Choir, men’s and women’s ensembles, and Madrigal Choir. The audience is invited to join in singing carols of the season at this beautiful and spiritual experience.

Band

The Saint Mary’s Concert Band will end the celebration weekend with a performance at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, on the Page Theatre stage. The band will perform works both new and old, from Shadow Rituals by contemporary composer Michael Markowski to Leroy Anderson’s classic Christmas Festival. Come and enjoy an hour of live music that will leave you energized and ready for the holiday season.

All performances are free and open to the public with doors opening 30 minutes before concert time. Beverages at the Red Bird Club will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact the band and choir director Dr. Janet Heukeshoven at jheukesh@smumn.edu or jazz director A. Eric Heukeshoven at eheukesh@smumn.edu.