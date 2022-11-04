Narcotics search warrant results in two arrests

At 11 am on Thursday, in collaboration with the Winona Police Department and Southeast Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Winona County Sheriff’s Department conducted a narcotics search warrant at the 350 block of West 6th St.

Arrested following the search was William Curtis Perry, 31 of Winona, for 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance, and Taniel Marie Mathison, 31 of Winona, for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and storing meth/meth paraphernalia in an area accessible to children.

Police said the warrant was granted based on a recent investigation concluding that there was probable cause for drugs in the residence. Upon entering, deputies from the sheriff’s department, police department and violent crimes enforcement team found both Perry and Mathison. The team then found meth paraphernalia that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine in Perry’s room and items of the same nature in a different room belonging to Mathison. On the couch, underneath where Mathison had been sitting during the search, two bags containing .5 grams and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Winona County Department of Human Services assisted the warrant due to the fact that children reside in the home, police said. No children were present during the execution of the warrant, and a safety plan has been put in place.