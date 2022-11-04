 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Narcotics search warrant results in two arrests

  • 0

At 11 am on Thursday, in collaboration with the Winona Police Department and Southeast Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Winona County Sheriff’s Department conducted a narcotics search warrant at the 350 block of West 6th St.

Arrested following the search was William Curtis Perry, 31 of Winona, for 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance, and Taniel Marie Mathison, 31 of Winona, for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and storing meth/meth paraphernalia in an area accessible to children.

Police said the warrant was granted based on a recent investigation concluding that there was probable cause for drugs in the residence. Upon entering, deputies from the sheriff’s department, police department and violent crimes enforcement team found both Perry and Mathison. The team then found meth paraphernalia that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine in Perry’s room and items of the same nature in a different room belonging to Mathison. On the couch, underneath where Mathison had been sitting during the search, two bags containing .5 grams and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine were found.

People are also reading…

Winona County Department of Human Services assisted the warrant due to the fact that children reside in the home, police said. No children were present during the execution of the warrant, and a safety plan has been put in place.

While dealers may package drugs as candy, an Adams County Sheriff's Office commander says there's no reason to believe they're trying to target children, plus giving their product away would be bad business.

"Law enforcement officers are going to use their discretion and judgement on where enforcement actions are appropriate...I don't think anybody thinks that the biggest danger we have to public safety in Wisconsin is somebody who is [taking a round trip to states where recreational marijuana is legal], if they're not impaired on our roads," Attorney General Josh Kaul said at a recent WisPolitics.com luncheon. Kaul responded to whether the legalization of marijuana in surrounding states, most recently Illinois's move on legalizing recreational marijuana, poses a challenge for law enforcement. Issues and investigations involving the opioid epidemic, meth, and violent crime were identified by Kaul as priorities for law enforcement. However, impaired driving was also identified as a potential danger with the change in marijuana policy across the border. "We need to make sure that if people are driving and they are impaired, that we are responding appropriately."

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2020/01/23/wispolitics-com-luncheon-with-attorney-general-josh-kaul/

Subscribe to Morning Minute: https://wiseye.org/morning-minute/

#morningminute #wisconsineye
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News