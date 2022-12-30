New child support guidelines in Minnesota starting in 2023

New child support guidelines in Minnesota will begin starting January, 1, 2023.

The new guidelines come with 2021 legislation based on recommendations from the Minnesota Child Support Task Force with the goal to fix issues and increase fairness to parents— resulting in child support orders more tailored to individual situations.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (MnDHS) said the guidelines will include parity between parents and the ease to support their families. The changes will most likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.

“These new child support guidelines better reflect the current costs to raise children and will result in child support orders that are more consistent for similarly situated families,” said Assistant Commissioner Tikki Brown of the Minnesota Department of Human Services. “More than two years of dedicated work by the parents, legislators, and child support professionals serving on the task force made this happen.”

The previously used guidelines were based on economic data from 20 years ago while the new ones taking effect in 2023 will be based on a basic support table incorporating more up-to-date economic data on the costs of raising a child.

Along with providing new minimum support amounts, starting at $50 for one child with incremental increases of $10 per additional child, the new guidelines also incorporate a low-income adjustment for parents with combined incomes of $6,000 or less per month. This will help parents who make too much to pay minimum child support but have had child support orders that withhold a percentage of their income they can’t afford, said the MnDHS.

The guidelines also extend the cap on parents’ combined incomes to $20,000 per month and assure that in families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together, the children are counted fairly for the purposes of income deductions.

While courts order child support amounts— which include payment for expenses relating to child care, housing, food, clothing, transportation, and additional support for medical costs— the guidelines are used to set a child support amount by considering the incomes of both parents and the number of children.

Paul Ellison, Assistant Winona County Attorney who oversees the child support program, said Winona County will need to see how these new guidelines impact cases moving forward to know their effect.

“Using up-to-date economic data is important for promoting fairness and uniformity in child support orders,” said Ellison. “Generally, the new guidelines have lower guideline support amounts for child support obligations, but this is not true in all circumstances. Changes in support amounts are not automatic and require a court order.”

But Winona County is hopeful that the changes to the guidelines will encourage prompt and steady child support payments overall, said Ellison.

“If payments are more timely and consistent overall, children in Winona County will be better supported,” said Ellison.

In Minnesota, county and state child support offices provide services for more than 314,300 parents and more than 220,300 children. In 2021, the child support program collected and disbursed more than $550 million in child support.

