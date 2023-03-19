The steering committee charged with resolving the facilities issues plaguing Winona Area Public Schools chose to upgrade and improve existing facilities rather than build new due to cost and a lack of available land in town for a consolidated elementary school.

Jeremy Graves, a member of the district's community task force that worked to create recommendations for a school facilities master plan, said the group immediately ran into limitations with a new school proposal.

"I came into the task force wanting it. I think a lot of the task force members did as well," Graves said. "We were all looking for something better than what we had."

One of the proposed ideas to build new was to close the current elementary schools, with possibly the exception of Goodview Elementary, and move the students all into one new up-to-date elementary building.

But the task force soon discovered that was not truly an option, Graves said.

"What we came to find is you need right around 14 acres ... for an elementary school so you can have all the playground, all the different areas for phy ed, all the different things," he said. "That's just a recommendation, but when you start looking at chunks of land in and around that, even less than that, there is none in Winona that is not up on the bluff."

A parcel of land near Peerless Chain may have been an option, but it was zoned differently.

"It would have been a monumental shift, and I'm not too sure that people of Winona, including myself, would want a school down in that industrial area that we have," he said.

Instead, the task force recommended the district ask the public to support updates and improvements to the existing schools.

The referendum, set to be voted on April 11, includes two questions. Question one asks voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements, and question two asks for an additional $21.7 million for improvements to extracurricular spaces.

Question one must pass in order for question two to pass.

Graves said the task force didn't consider putting an elementary school on the bluffs as an option as a vast majority of children would have had to be bused up there.

He said a high school in that location may have been viewed differently because at least some students would be able to drive themselves there, unlike elementary-aged children.

"So it really boiled down to, 'Where we gonna put it?' And then when you look at the price tag, and what it could potentially cost, even without the land being purchased yet," Graves said. "I mean, it was well over $100 million, and we just didn't think it was a viable option."

Additionally, according to the referendum's review and comment submittal presented to the Minnesota Department of Education, "(New construction) would also result in an elementary school in excess of 700 students. It was advised that Winona values smaller elementary schools and this would provide yet another hurdle to passing the referendum required for this new school."

Graves said referendum was the best option to bring the district up to the same standards as similar districts in the state.

"It's modernizing. It's updating. It's getting us what we deserve. What our kids deserve, what our community deserves to have is something that is representative of this millennium, not the last millennium," Graves said.