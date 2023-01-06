New member joins WAPS board, three start another term

The Winona Area Public Schools Board of Education was refreshed Thursday evening as the winners from November's elections took their oaths.
The board only saw one new member join its board, though.
Pete Watkins, who defeated Ted Hazelton for the position, started his first term on the board with an oath administered by Judge Nancy Buytendorp.
Watkins replaced Steve Schild, who decided not to run for another term in the recent election.
Watkins represents WAPS' first district and will serve on the board's Board Finance and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committees, along with on the district administrative Community Education Advisory Council and Wellness Committee.
Watkins' school assignment will be Jefferson Elementary School.
'A lasting impact on everyone they meet': People of the Year Andrew and Jamie Dahl lead a life of service
Steve Cahalan: Affogato Lane Coffee Co. celebrates grand opening Saturday
The Top Donors to Wisconsin Political Parties in 2022
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Convicted Sparta ax murderer gets life in prison
Driver killed, passenger critically injured in Monroe County crash, authorities say
Missing man’s body found in Wisconsin River, Wisconsin Dells police say
Update: Badger Ridge Middle School principal dies after being hit by vehicle
Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI
Steve Cahalan: Crumbl Cookies, Wild Birds and Bjorn Naturals highlight area business news
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12, his 5th this year
Monroe woman charged with attempted murder, accused of poisoning husband with animal euthanasia drugs
The top donors to Wisconsin political parties in 2022
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children. Here's the latest.
Peyton Hillis, former NFL running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning
District Two board member Michael Hanratty and at-large board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman also took their oaths Thursday, after having been reelected to their positions in November.
The four board members elected in November will serve through 2026.
The board decided that positions on the board will remain the same, with Denzer as the chair, Tina Lehnertz as the vice chair, Hanratty as the clerk, and Sonneman as the treasurer.
IN PHOTOS: Winona Senior High School Commencement Exercises 2021
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Codee Hitz-Kelly presents her commencement speech, entitled "Six Feet Apart."
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Members of the 10th and 11th grade WSHS band perform under the direction of Myron Haug and Timothy Gleason at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Dane Reinardy receives his diploma from WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Calla Swenson waves to the crowd after she receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Alexus Obiofu shares a look with her classmates during the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Tucker Merchlewitz receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High School Class of 2021 throw their caps in the air at the end of the 151st annual commencement ceremony.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement-2021
Winona Senior High's Phoenix Matthees receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Commencement speaker Alex Charles provides a bit of humor for those in attendance during his speech entitled "Raise the Bar" on Friday evening at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Chloe Hughes receives her diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High School's 151st annual commencement ceremony was held on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Issara Schmidt and Jack Liedel present their speech entitled "The Lessons Along the Way" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Keyawn Burton receives his diploma at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
Winona Senior High's Colleen Halleck presents her speech entitled "The Importance of People" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The WSHS choir, directed by Dr. Travis Sletta and accompanied by pianist Jean Jorde, sings the song "Like An Eagle" at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 walks toward their seats to begin the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The Winona Senior High class of 2021 and the choir members look on as speakers take the podium at the 151st annual commencement ceremony on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021
The senior class of 2021 waits in the heat for the 151st annual commencement ceremony to begin on June 11th, 2021, at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!