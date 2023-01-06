 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New member joins WAPS board, three start another term

The Winona Area Public Schools Board of Education was refreshed Thursday evening as the winners from November's elections took their oaths. 

The board only saw one new member join its board, though. 

Pete Watkins, who defeated Ted Hazelton for the position, started his first term on the board with an oath administered by Judge Nancy Buytendorp.

Pete Watkins

Watkins

Watkins replaced Steve Schild, who decided not to run for another term in the recent election.

Watkins represents WAPS' first district and will serve on the board's Board Finance and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committees, along with on the district administrative Community Education Advisory Council and Wellness Committee. 

Watkins' school assignment will be Jefferson Elementary School. 

District Two board member Michael Hanratty and at-large board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman also took their oaths Thursday, after having been reelected to their positions in November.

The four board members elected in November will serve through 2026.

The board decided that positions on the board will remain the same, with Denzer as the chair, Tina Lehnertz as the vice chair, Hanratty as the clerk, and Sonneman as the treasurer. 

