New program to provide career training for unemployed, under-employed Winona County residents

TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA is a new initiative that will provide tuition at no cost for Winona County residents who are unemployed or under-employed to attend Minnesota State College Southeast.

Participants will receive the education and training they need to strengthen their skills and obtain full-time employment. Information about the program can be found at www.southeastmn.edu/TrainWinona.

Winona County, Winona CareerForce, and Minnesota State College Southeast are partnering to identify, engage, and enroll eligible individuals to participate in TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA. No student will need to take out loans or pay out of pocket to participate in this program. Winona County is providing $150,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to support the new initiative.

“The TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA initiative is an exciting opportunity to support Winona County residents and fulfill the goals of the American Rescue Plan funds,” said Maureen Holte, Interim County Administrator, Winona County. “Many individuals and businesses across our county will be positively impacted."

Available through 2024 or until all funds are used, TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA will offer grants to eligible Winona County residents to attend MSC Southeast. Financial assistance will include tuition and fees for each participant and will cover books, technology rentals, supplies, tools, uniforms, or other items directly related to course work.

“We are excited to be working with MSC Southeast to help individuals who are unemployed and under-employed get the training needed to succeed in their chosen career path,” stated Autumn Herber, Workforce Development Specialist at Winona CareerForce. “And being able to receive that training without any cost is such a wonderful opportunity, and one not to be passed up.

All participants will be required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) prior to enrollment. ARP funds will be utilized after other available financial aid, such as federal and state grants, is applied.

TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA funds can be applied to any of the college’s career and technical certificate, diploma and degree programs. (Note: Liberal Arts & Sciences and Transfer Pathway majors are excluded). Non-credit continuing education classes are also eligible for funding.

“By partnering with Winona County and Winona CareerForce, we will be able to help Winona residents who need a college credential to succeed,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, President of Minnesota State College Southeast. “This funding will be a powerful tool to help lift up members of our community who are unemployed or under-employed, as well as to strengthen the local workforce.”

To be eligible for TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA, individuals must be residents of Winona County who graduated high school prior to January 1, 2020, and be unemployed or under-employed. Students must remain a Winona County resident throughout their program and maintain a 2.0 GPA.

For more information about TOGETHER WE TRAIN WINONA, go to www.southeastmn.edu/TrainWinona or contact Autumn Herber, Workforce Development Specialist, 507-205-6057 or Autumn.Herber@state.mn.us.