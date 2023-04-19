The reading proficiency of students at Winona’s public elementary schools has increased substantially in the last year.

The school district said the leap is credited to robust professional development for teachers, new classroom resources and a focused effort on better understanding research behind how students learn read.

The number of first through fourth-grade students at Winona Area Public Schools who read at or above their grade level has jumped nearly 10% so far during the 2022-23 school year, according to internal assessment data.

Students in those grades jumped from 52.8% to 62.7% from September to January.

“That is a significant increase that we are pleased about,” said Winona Area Public Schools Director of Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien.

A new teaching resource preferred by teachers from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt was fully implemented in October, O’Brien said.

The resource from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has two components.

The first is Into Reading (Arriba la Lectura for the Rios Spanish Immersion Program) and includes a variety of instruction techniques: whole-group instruction, small-group instruction, literacy centers, whole-group skills reinforcement and individual digital instruction.

The second component is a 1-to-1 reading tutor powered by an artificial intelligence called Amira. The AI delivers timely reading interventions to students and helps develop reading fluency.

School officials said their goals were to strengthen students’ tier 1 instruction, which all students receive, in the English/language arts curriculum. The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt resource also includes professional development opportunities for teachers and staff.

“It feels really good to find a resource that aligns with the Minnesota academic standards,” Washington-Kosciusko Elementary Principal Justin Hanson said. “I’m really happy with the growth in the school. The time and effort staff has put in is paying off for them in their classrooms.”

Hanson said for the resource to be effective, teachers have to develop comfort with it, which in other cases could take a few years. But he said teachers have figured out the tools and resources, and they have worked them into the schools’ curriculum.

“Anytime that you’re a teacher and you see what you’re doing is working for most students, you feel really good,” Hanson said.

The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt resource is part of the district’s multi-tiered support systems, aimed at developing continuous improvement through data-based decision-making for all students.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Education, 44.86% of students met reading standards in 2022 when averaged across all three elementary schools in the district. In comparison, the average of elementary schools in the Austin Public School District was 31.35% in 2022. Austin has a similar population to Winona, but a larger overall student body. Statewide, 51.1% of students met the reading standards.

Winona Area Public Schools also provided professional development opportunities for teachers to better understand the science behind language education.

“It goes beyond the curriculum and the core resource,” said Goodview Principal Emily Cassellius. “It’s about knowing and understanding how kids learn to read, and making sure we have consistent instructional practices no matter the classroom that students are in.”

Teachers in the district had the opportunity to join a Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling program. Additionally, Winona Area Public Schools has collaborated with Winona State University professor Joan Sax-Bendix, an expert in literacy instruction, to develop programs.