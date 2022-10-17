New restaurant in Winona but it's on wheels

There’s a new restaurant in town, and this one is on wheels. Opened in late August, the Chef’s Table food truck can be seen at many locations around Winona like the farmers market on Saturday mornings or serving lunch in the Gundersen Clinic parking lot.

Chef’s Table was opened by owners Jennifer Monsos, Steve Hornberg, Doug Dahlgren and Rachael Ryan.

The idea of starting the food truck came a year ago when Dahlgren came to Monsos and Hornberg saying he was thinking about opening one up in Winona.

“I used to own Tansy’s on Main in Alma,” said Monsos “And Doug was our chef for a while there. And he reached out asking if we were interested in starting a food truck business.”

After finding the perfect trailer to start serving out of, the group wasted no time getting the operation up and running, Monsos said.

“Rachael and I went to see the truck up in the cities on like a Thursday or Friday,” said Dahlgren. “And then went back on Monday, purchased it, and then the same day we had it licensed and ready to rock. Then that Friday we were serving.”

Dahlgren said he had the idea for a brick and mortar place back in 2014, where the Chef’s Table inspiration originated.

“It’s been a long time since then,” said Dahlgren. “But since COVID-19, the trailer really made a lot of sense. It has the freedom to pick up and move and not have set concrete hours. What I think COVID-19 did, for the industry, was show us, like chefs and everyone that works in the kitchen, what we were missing because it forced us home.”

With the cold winter on the horizon, the food truck season is about to come to an end. But the owners of Chef’s Table are happy to have gotten a few months to have a trial run of the business before stopping for the cold, Dahlgren said.

“We decided to use these couple of months to test the waters to see where we want to go, to see where we are going to be successful and to see where we are going to be in demand,” said Dahlgren. “We’ve just been testing the waters and testing menu items, and it’s been going well. It’s going to be cool when next year kicks off, and we’re going full bore and are armed to start strong.”

The group has put emphasis on using locally sourced produce in their truck, getting supplies from the farmers market, Whitewater Gardens, Featherstone Farms and even their own garden.

“We wanted to do kind of a whole world street food,” said Dahlgren. “My training is in French cuisine, so like a bistro on wheels. But we’re developing recipes that rely on our own palates and using things we like.”

As well as continuing doing catering over the offseason, the group at Chef’s Table already have some goals in mind for next spring, which include having a regular serving spot in Winona, doing more corporate meals and catering at family events — including weddings and graduations.

“Most of all, I think for all of us it’s to have quality of life, not let this consume us,” said Dahlgren. “That’s the end goal: Not live to work, but work to live. Burnout is huge in this industry, it can consume you and own you. I want to have us break free from that vicious cycle.”

The group is excited to serve Winona, Dahlgren said.

“Winona is such a beautiful place. And just being in Winona, with a lot of chef-owned places, I think it’s cool to just add to that scene,” Dahlgren said. “Really, really, cool to be a part of that scene.”