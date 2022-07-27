New Rollingstone Preschool Classroom and After School Care program

Registration is now open for a new Preschool Classroom and After School Care program hosted by the Winona Family YMCA in Rollingstone in partnership with the Rollingstone Community School and City of Rollingstone.

YMCA child care programs will foster a child’s development and help them learn, grow and thrive while creating lasting friendships and developing lifelong skills.

The Rollingstone Preschool Classroom is a flexible program for 3-5 year olds, with options for part-time (two to three days a week) and full-time (four to five days a week).

The After School Care program is a flexible program for preschool-6th graders, with a daily rate.

All programs start September 7. Financial assistance is available.

Learn more and register at Winonaymca.org or call 507-454-1520.