New study shows poor driving behaviors on the rise

The American Automobile Association recently released a study that showed unsafe driving behaviors increased from 2020 to 2021. The increase comes after three years of steady decline.

Risky behaviors included in the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study included speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving and driving impaired because of alcohol or cannabis.

The largest increase recorded from participants in the study was the admittance of getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they felt over the legal limit, with a 23.7% increase from 2019.

“The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing,” said Nick Jarmusz, public affairs director for AAA. “While drivers acknowledge that certain activities like speeding and driving impaired are not safe, many engage in these activities anyway. This reckless attitude can be life-altering.”

Additionally, traffic fatalities have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety released a statement saying it is participating in a statewide campaign to stop impaired driving over the holiday season. Running through New Year’s Eve, with extra DWI enforcement, troopers, deputies and police officers are going to be on the lookout for drivers who appear impaired.

Along with the statement, the MnDPS released statistics that showed from Nov. 23 through Dec. 12, law enforcement arrested 1,427 impaired drivers on Minnesota roads.

As of Dec. 12, there have been 24,725 impaired driving arrests in 2022, which is an increase of 1,424 from the same time last year.

Jeff Mueller, chief deputy of the Winona County Sheriff’s Department, said they have been seeing more of a different type of DWI.

“We are doing a lot more controlled substance DWI than we’re used to. The majority are still alcohol, but I would say probably 30% to 40% of DWI arrests are a combination of alcohol and controlled substance,” said Mueller. “Some of that could be from better training of officers, honestly. We have drug recognition experts, or DREs, on staff that have gone through extensive training to meet the certifications and qualifications to have that title. Their training helps them be able to spot people who are under the influence of different narcotics.”

During the pandemic, Mueller said speeds on the roads seemed to have gone higher. Higher speeds increase the possibility of not only accidents but also fatal accidents.

“The speeds I would definitely say are up, just on the number of times you see people going 100 mph plus. I think that rings true in our county, and we can see that locally,” said Mueller. “I would say, too, take your time getting where you’re going. Enforcement efforts are certainly out there. We’re out on the roads right now and trying to get people to slow down to prevent serious injuries.”

As of Dec. 13, traffic stops, DWIs and traffic accidents in Winona are above where they were all of last year. There have been 2,273 traffic stops, already 289 more than last year; 117 DWIs, which is 17 more than all of 2021; and five more accidents than 2021 at 689 so far this year.

Deputy chief of police Jay Rasmussen said that although those numbers are higher than the previous year, it could be because of the police department’s increased participation in the Toward Zero Deaths campaign — which is a national highway safety strategy with the goal of eliminating serious injuries and deaths on the nation’s roadways.

“Sometimes people get a ticket, sometimes they don’t. But just making that contact and letting someone know what their violation is will impact the driver that we stop,” said Rasmussen. “I think it also impacts the people that are driving by and seeing the squad car with the red and blue lights on the side of the road.”

