New TV information begins in today's edition

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at the River Valley Media Group have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers. It’s clear that the limited amount of daily in-paper listings we currently offer no longer provide the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers deserve. So, starting today, we’ve replaced the daily grids with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on Page A3, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.