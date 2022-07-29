No cases of monkeypox confirmed in Winona County

While monkeypox cases continue to increase across the nation, no cases have been confirmed among Winona County residents as of Thursday, according to Winona County Health and Human Services.

In total, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 33 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state as of Friday.

Betsy Zeller, a disease prevention and control nurse with Winona County, shared that the cases in Minnesota continue to be in the metro area.

Zeller shared a statement that was sent to her by Jayne Griffith, senior epidemiologist at MDH, about the current fight against monkeypox: "Monkeypox vaccine is being offered to those most at risk from the virus in MN. It's important to understand that monkeypox vaccine is extremely limited and must be ordered from the CDC's Strategic National Stockpile.

"MDH is working with local health departments and local public health partners that serve the populations most at risk to vaccinate those populations and also to do outreach to their most vulnerable patients. At this time in MN, our primary focus is still on 'post-exposure prophylaxis' or PEP. This means providing vaccine to a person with a known exposure to an identified case in order to prevent development of disease in that person," Griffith said.

"And we are taking cues from our providers when they are ready to move to an expanded PEP strategy (where we would be vaccinating those with likely exposures). We expect this to happen quickly—in the next few days. We want the at-risk community to be able to get the vaccine in a trusted setting and working through those providers to reach their patients is a priority for us," she shared.

Earlier this week, US Sen. Amy Klobuchar, as part of a group of 22 senators, sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "urging the agencies to acknowledge inequities of vaccine access and immediately increase access to the JYNNEOS monkeypox and smallpox vaccine to all communities in the United States," according to a press release from Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who was also part of the group.