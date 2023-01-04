Nominations invited for Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute

The Winona Health Foundation invites nominations for the Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute.

The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute recognizes an outstanding person, persons who have dedicated time, resources, ideas or innovation for the betterment of Winona and the Winona area and/or Winona Health. Nomination forms are available online at winonahealth.org/tribute and will be accepted through Friday, February 10.

Ideal candidates have demonstrated notable acts of service over time and in a multitude of ways having a clear impact on the community. Innovation, advocacy, and generosity of time, spirit, energy and/or charitable donations are all key characteristics of Ben and Adith Miller Community Service Tribute honorees.

The Community Service Tribute recipient is selected by a committee of community members and previous honorees. Last year’s honoree was Dan Goltz, PharmD. Goltz was honored for his contributions including volunteering with Wilson Fire and Rescue; his assistance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and countless hours giving COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics throughout the county; more than four decades volunteering with Winona County Emergency Management; and his contributions as a National Weather Service Skywarn instructor since 1982. He was recognized as a person who “does so much out of the goodness of his heart,” and being a “most humble and generous volunteer.”

The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute is now in its 35th year. The Tribute was established by the late community philanthropist Benjamin A. Miller in the name of his wife, Adith.

In addition to a recognition dinner at Cedar Valley Restaurant, the family of Ben and Adith Miller and RTP Company honors the recipient with a $25,000 contribution to the Ben & Adith Miller Patient Care Fund to assist area individuals and families with medical costs.

Nominations are being accepted now through Friday, February 10. To submit a nomination, visit winonahealth.org/tribute. If questions, call the Winona Health Foundation at 507.457.4394 or email foundation@winonahealth.org.

