Nominations open for 2023 MSC Southeast Outstanding Alumni Awards

Every year since 2005, Minnesota State College Southeast has recognized outstanding graduates at its commencement ceremonies.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Outstanding Alumni Awards. Two awards are given each year, one for a Winona graduate and one for a Red Wing graduate.

“The Outstanding Alumni Awards recognize our graduates for personal and professional success. The awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge their excellence,” said Casie Johnson, director of stewardship and foundation operations at MSC Southeast. “We also want to honor their contributions to the community.”

The 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award recipients will be honored at the college’s Commencement Ceremony, which will be held on Friday, May 12, at Winona State University.

Last year, MSC Southeast Facilities Manager and Carpentry grad, Tom Hoffman ’81 was honored with the Winona campus award. He retired in 2022 after a career spanning 33 years of service to the college. Michelle Larson ’14, a Medical Coding grad, was honored with the 2022 Red Wing campus award. As president and CEO of the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce, she is instrumental in creating new partnerships and fostering existing ones with Red Wing area organizations.

Nominations for the 2023 awards will be accepted until Feb. 28. Anyone is welcome to make a nomination. To download a nomination form, go to: www.southeastmn.edu/alumniaward.

Requirements for the award include:

1. Must have earned a diploma or degree from Minnesota State College Southeast at least five years ago;

2. Professional and/or personal achievements (e.g., career achievements, obstacles overcome, etc.);

3. Service to others (e.g., community service, service clubs, church, volunteerism, etc.);

4. Support to Minnesota State College Southeast (e.g., financial, board representative, advocacy, volunteerism, support/employment of grads, etc.);

5. Able to attend the 2023 commencement ceremony in person (May 12).

For more information about the Outstanding Alumni Awards or to make a nomination, please contact Casie Johnson at cjohnson@southeastmn.edu or 507-453-2663.

Photos: Ribbon cutting for Minnesota State College Southeast's Manufacturing Initiative Program MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony MSC Southeast Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Ribbon Cutting Ceremony