The Winona Health Foundation’s Phyllis McClenathan scholarship is a $1,000 award available to a nursing student who is entering their last year of completing a two- or four-year nursing degree for the 2023-24 school year.

The scholarship recipient must be from within a 60-mile radius of Winona, attend a post-secondary school within the designated area or be a current Winona Health employee. Priority will be given to individuals who are committed to providing care at Winona Health.

Phyllis McClenathan was a long-time nurse in Winona Health’s Family Birth Center who passed away after a long battle with cancer. In 2006, her husband, Dean, and their children established a nursing scholarship in her name through the Winona Health Foundation.

Applications for the Phyllis McClenathan Scholarship must be received by Wednesday, March 15, 2023. An application form is available online at winonahealth.org/scholarships. If questions, please call the Winona Health Foundation at 507-474-3050.