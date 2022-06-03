“Our Voices” to host Juneteenth celebration in Winona June 17-19

The community-based Black youth organization, Our Voices, will host a three-day long series of Juneteenth activities in Winona on June 17-19th and the entire community is invited.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the freedom of enslaved people in the United States and is widely observed as a celebration of Black culture.

According to Our Voices founder, LaShara Morgan, “Our hope for Juneteenth this year is to educate as many as possible about the importance of this holiday, and how it should be acknowledged, not just as a Black holiday, but as an American holiday. It’s a chance to listen to Black voices and to celebrate Black American culture."

Morgan added, “We hope to reach as many people as possible in the Winona community and the surrounding area. Everyone is welcome, regardless of your background or your beliefs. Juneteenth is an important time to come together and unite.”

Events at the weekend long celebration of food, education, music and art include:

Friday, June 17

Children’s Story Hour & Supply Drive

10am-2pm Open House at Sobieski Lodge 965 East 7th Street

Our Voices: Black Brilliance, Education and Action. 5-8pm at Winona State University’s SLC 120

This evening of education will include short film clips and a group discussion of institutional racism in schools, locally and nationally.

Saturday, June 18

Lip Sync Battle 7pm No Name Bar 252 East Third Street

Must be 21 years to enter. $5 admission

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Day of Community – Art, Music, Performance and Food

4 pm Windom Park 260 Harriet Street

For more info on Juneteenth 2022, e-mail LaShara Morgan morganlashara@gmail.com <mailto:morganlashara@gmail.com> , or Alexis Hayes Alexishayes905@gmail.com <mailto:Alexishayes905@gmail.com> , or visit the Our Voices Facebook page. The mission of Our Voices is to instill hope and courage into the minds of the youth through endless support, education and understanding. The organization’s vision is to empower the Black and brown communities to reach their goals and to continue to pull one another up.

