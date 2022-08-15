Outdoor job fair set for Aug. 25 in Winona

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the Winona Public Library and CareerForce are hosting an Outdoor Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jaycee Shelter, 340 Lake Park Drive, Winona.

In the event of rain or a daytime temperature of 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above, the Job Fair will be moved to the East End Rec Center, 210 Zumbro St., Winona.

All attendees will receive a free tote bag and portfolio from the Winona Public Library along with information from CareerForce. Attendees will also be able to win prizes throughout the event, including an Apple iPad and Kwik Trip Gift Cards.

Participating employers include Bay State Milling, Benedictine Living Community-Winona, Benchmark, Behrens Manufacturing, Cardinal of Minnesota, Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, City of Winona, Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa, Elder Network, Express Employment Professionals, Fanatics, Hal Leonard LLC, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Home and Community Options, Kwik Trip Inc., Lifespark, McDonald's Courtesy Corporation, Midwest Metal Products Inc, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Peerless Chain Company, RiverSide Integrated Solutions, Olmsted County, Rochester City Lines, RTP, Spectrum Business, Walmart, Winona Area Public Schools, Winona Health and Winona Family YMCA.

This program is funded in part or in whole with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education using federal funds.