Over 100 of Winona County's youngest children have received COVID-19 vaccine

Over 100 of Winona County's youngest have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after last month's approval to administer shots to children 6 months old to 4 years old.

As of Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, 112 children between 6 months and 4 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Winona County — which totals about 5% of the county's population between those ages.

In Minnesota as a whole, 19,548 children between 6 months and 4 years old — 6% of the state's population in this age range — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beyond the first dose, six children in this age range have received a full COVID-19 vaccine series in Minnesota, while three children in this age range are fully up to date with their recommended vaccine doses, as of Monday.

COVID-19 vaccines are now currently available for people 6 months old and older at Winona Health from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People do not need appointments to get their vaccinations at Winona Health, as the doses are available on a walk-in basis on the second floor of the Winona Clinic.

Children between 6 months and 4 years old will receive their doses in Winona Health's pediatric department, according to a press release from the health organization.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.