Overnight detour of Hwy 44 in place in Spring Grove for structure fire

Highway 44 in Spring Grove is closed and detoured Dec. 22 because of a structure fire downtown, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The detour is expected to be in place overnight. 

A fire was reported in downtown Spring Grove. Highway 44, which runs through Spring Grove, is closed for safety and to allow firefighters enough space to work. 

The detour for eastbound Highway 44 travels north on Second Avenue Northwest to east First Street Northwest to south on South Division Avenue and then returns to the highway. The detour is reversed for westbound Highway 44 traffic. The detour will be signed. 

Slow down and follow directions from first responders on the scene.

