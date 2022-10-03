Overnight detour planned on Hwy 43/Mankato Avenue

Highway 43/Mankato Avenue motorists in Winona will be detoured overnight from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, as crews work on a box culvert near Sarnia Avenue, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

During the overnight detour, northbound motorists will be detoured east at Frontenac, north on Louisa Street, west on Sanborn Street/East Eighth Street to Mankato Avenue. Southbound motorists will be directed in the reverse order. The detour will have signs directing motorists on the route.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m., Tuesday and will reopen at that time.

The work is part of the Hwy 43 Winona project between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Construction is scheduled to run through November.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).

• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

• Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

Stay connected, informed

• Learn more about the project, sign up for email and text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website or check out SE Minnesota MnDOT construction projects in at MnDOT’s website

• Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region

• Follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter for updates, information and initiatives

• Get road condition and traffic updates in Minnesota on the 511mn.org website or get a free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store

• Interested in a job with MnDOT? Career information for the State of Minnesota can be found at the Minnesota Management and Budget website.