Richard Drazkowski still remembers ordering a special, “ancient” BBQ recipe and a lemon lime dip as a child from Penguin Zesto, the longtime Winona walk-up restaurant open seasonally.

“Never in a million years thought I’d be the owner 30 years later,” Drazkowski, who purchased the restaurant in 1997, said.

Over 25 years after buying the business, Drazkowski is looking to sell the two Zesto locations together, hoping the next owner can continue the restaurant.

“I actually feel I’ve got a good three to five years left in me. I’m in no hurry to sell, by no means,” Drazkowski said.

It took Drazkowski eight years to decide to buy Penguin Zesto after he heard the owners were looking to sell. When Drazkowski purchased the restaurant at age 31, the life-long Winona resident had done many jobs from pest control to concrete work, later working for Winona Lighting — but had never owned a restaurant.

“I followed (Jim, the previous owner) around for two weeks before I finally closed on it, I didn’t know how to run it,” Drazkowski. “Two weeks later I was head of the show.”

During the following summer seasons, Drazkowski made few changes to the business, which first opened in 1949. Alongside minor menu substitutions, Drazkowski added the distinctive red and white color scheme to the barn-shaped Zesto East building and in 2002 opened the Zesto West location in Goodview.

“Me and one other guy built this so I’ve got a lot of pride in this. I put a lot of work into it,” Drazkowski said. “It was probably the biggest venture I’ve ever done in my life.”

Penguin Zesto’s menu featuring ice cream and unique frozen treats called “rocket,” “zinger” and “paddle wheel,” are synonymous with summer. But the official start date of summer, June 21, is halfway through the restaurant’s 200-plus day season. During the spring and summer months, Drazkowski worked at Penguin Zesto every day.

“I do ice fish, thank God, so I do have some enjoyment during the winter, but I’d like to get back to summer fishing. I miss that. Being able to go places,” Drazkowski said.

In addition to opening the second location, Drazkowski’s best memories of owning Penguin Zesto include seeing former employees grow up to serve as loyal community members.

“It’s a good ride,” Drazkowski said.

What defines our city? We take a crack at identifying the icons of Winona Sugar Loaf Princess Wenonah Bloedow’s Maple Long John St. Stan’s Tintinnabulum Stained Glass Bob Welch Aquatic Center Great River Shakespeare Festival Airport Lake Rope Swing Lakeview Drive Inn Bub's Brewery Amtrak Depot Alternate Side Parking Mississippi River Towboats Winona State University Unity Park Goltz Pharmacy Cotter Marching Band Winona Bandshell Woodlawn Cemetery Winona Steam Calliope East End Shotgun Houses Minnesota Marine Art Museum WNB Financial (formerly Winona National Bank) Watkins Great Hall Winona County Courthouse The Anglers of Winona Canoes College Students Downtown Third Street U.S. Hwy. 61 Herky the Winhawk Winona Public Library Icons of Winona Chickenque Latsch Island Garvin Heights Park Steamboat Days Parade Boathouses Winona County History Center Levee Park Neighborhood Bars Winona Athletic Club The Windom Park Mansions Festivals, festivals, festivals Lake Park Interstate Bridges Winona Airport The Sandwich Composites Huff-Lamberton House Penguin Zesto City Hall Polish Museum The Bluffs Paul Giel Old Wagon Bridge Winona Health Pizza Westfield Golf Club Gabrych Park Manufacturing Merchants National Bank Fastenal Mississippi River